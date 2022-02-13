YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State men’s basketball team fell to conference foe Robert Morris Sunday at the Beeghly Center, snapping the Penguins’ six-game winning streak.

The Penguins were up 64-54 with 6:31 left in the second half, but the Colonials went on a 12-0 run to take the lead.

Dwayne Cohill paced the Penguins with 18 points. Myles Hunter finished with a season-high 14. Michael Akuchie tallied 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Robert Morris’ Kahliel Spear led all scorers with 27.

YSU drops to 16-11 overall and 10-7 in Horizon League play, while Robert Morris improves to 7-19 and 5-12 in conference play.