YSU’s tournament run goes up in Flames; Penguins fall to UIC

CHICAGO, Illinois (WKBN) – YSU’s run in the Horizon League Tournament came to an end as the Penguins fell to #4 seeded UIC, 67-61 Thursday night at Gentile Arena in the quarterfinals.

Garrett Covington led YSU with 17 points, while Darius Quisenberry added 13 in the setback.

Naz Bohannon also reached double-figures with 11 for the Penguins.

Michael Diggins led UIC with 17 points. Marcus Ottey also reached-double figures with 10.

YSU drops to 18-15 this season.

UIC improves to 17-16 on the season. The Flames advance to tangle with top-seeded Wright State on Monday, March 9 at Indiana Farmer’s Coliseum in Indianapolis.