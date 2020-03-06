YSU’s tournament run goes up in Flames; Penguins fall to UIC

CHICAGO, Illinois (WKBN) – YSU’s run in the Horizon League Tournament came to an end as the Penguins fell to #4 seeded UIC, 67-61 Thursday night at Gentile Arena in the quarterfinals.
Garrett Covington led YSU with 17 points, while Darius Quisenberry added 13 in the setback.
Naz Bohannon also reached double-figures with 11 for the Penguins.
Michael Diggins led UIC with 17 points. Marcus Ottey also reached-double figures with 10.
YSU drops to 18-15 this season.
UIC improves to 17-16 on the season. The Flames advance to tangle with top-seeded Wright State on Monday, March 9 at Indiana Farmer’s Coliseum in Indianapolis.