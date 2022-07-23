YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University’s mascot Pete the Penguin has again been named the Horizon League Mascot Challenge Champion.

According to the Horizon League’s website, Pete defeated Oakland’s Grizz through fan voting on Instagram. The challenge was done as a bracket style, which pitted mascots against one another.

Pete earned 53 percent of the vote in the championship round.

Prior to the championship round, Pete earned 61 percent of the votes to defeat Milwaukee’s Pounce in the semifinals. The penguin also bested Northern Kentucky’s Victor E. Viking in the quarterfinals.

Pete also won the challenge in 2020.