“YSU’s getting a big, scoring guard – who’s invested in the game of basketball,” Wheeling Park’s coach on Vargo

WHEELING, West Virginia (WKBN) – Last week, the Youngstown State men’s basketball team announced that Wheeling Park’s Alex Vargo signed his National Letter of Intent to play for the Penguins this coming fall.

Vargo is a 6’6 guard who led the Patriots to a regional title and a berth in the state tournament. This past season, he averaged 27.8 points and 7.8 boards per game as he was named to the First-Team All-State for the second straight year.

His high school coach Michael Jebbia indicates, “Alex has invested more time in basketball than any player was have coached in 14 years. YSU is getting a big guard that has tremendous ball skills for his size. He’s very capable of scoring the basketball.”

The Penguins, coached by Jerrod Calhoun, are coming off a 18-15 season which was their first winning campaign since 2012-13 (18-16).

“Alex had some D1 and D2 offers before the season,” Jebbia remembers, “He wanted to wait until after. YSU came to a practice in late-November and then each member of the staff watched him play in a real game throughout the season. The whole YSU staff was first class.”