Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
President Trump, coronavirus task force give Tuesday update
Closings and delays
There are currently 24 active closings. Click for more details.

“YSU’s getting a big, scoring guard – who’s invested in the game of basketball,” Wheeling Park’s coach on Vargo

Sports

Alex Vargo averaged 28 points and 8 rebounds per game this past season

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Youngstown State University basketball, YSU

Credit: Zelenenka/iStock/GettyImagesPlus

WHEELING, West Virginia (WKBN) – Last week, the Youngstown State men’s basketball team announced that Wheeling Park’s Alex Vargo signed his National Letter of Intent to play for the Penguins this coming fall.

Vargo is a 6’6 guard who led the Patriots to a regional title and a berth in the state tournament. This past season, he averaged 27.8 points and 7.8 boards per game as he was named to the First-Team All-State for the second straight year.

His high school coach Michael Jebbia indicates, “Alex has invested more time in basketball than any player was have coached in 14 years. YSU is getting a big guard that has tremendous ball skills for his size. He’s very capable of scoring the basketball.”

The Penguins, coached by Jerrod Calhoun, are coming off a 18-15 season which was their first winning campaign since 2012-13 (18-16).

“Alex had some D1 and D2 offers before the season,” Jebbia remembers, “He wanted to wait until after. YSU came to a practice in late-November and then each member of the staff watched him play in a real game throughout the season. The whole YSU staff was first class.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com