YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State pitcher Elle Buffenbarger become the first player in school history to record 700 career strikeouts in a 5-2 win over Green Bay in Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader.

Buffenbarger is just the 5th player in Horizon League history to reach the milestone.

Watch the video above to hear from Buffenbarger after the game.

“Really excited,” Buffenbarger said. “The wins more important, but it was exciting because that was one of my goals for the season.”

Sophie Howell got things started for the Penguins on the mound, allowing seven hits and striking out two batters. Buffenbarger came in in the sixth inning and allowed one hit and zero runs while striking out four

“I was just really excited that I could help Sophie out,” Buffenbarger added. “She did such a great job for the first five innings and that we can end on a win. I held them to no runs. I mean, that was my job to come in as closing today. And I did my job, so I was really excited about that.”

Megan Turner, Nikki Saibene, Avrey Schumacher and Milena Lacatena each recorded one RBI.

With her RBI, Saibene tied the school record for most career RBI at 130.

YSU improves to 25-20 on the season and 10-7 in conference play.