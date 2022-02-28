YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State women’s basketball head coach John Barnes has been named the 2021-22 Horizon League Coach of the Year.

Barnes is third in YSU program history to earn the accolade. He led YSU to a share of the Horizon League regular season conference title, which is the Penguins’ first league title since 1998-99.

Under his watch, the Penguins posted a record of 24-5 overall and 18-4 in Horizon League play.

YSU’s Lilly Ritz Was named First Team All-Horizon League. She ranks among the top six in the Horizon League in scoring, rebounding, field-goal percentage, steals and blocks.

Chelsea Olson earned second-team honors.

Ritz and Mady Aulbach were named to the Horizon League All-Defensive Team.