YSU’s all-conference pitcher of the year eyes MLB Draft

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Youngstown State Pitcher and reigning Horizon League Pitcher of the Year, Collin Floyd, has his sights set on the Major League Baseball Draft.

After completing his final college season with the Penguins, Floyd is currently playing for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in the MLB Draft League.

Watch the video above to hear his thoughts about potentially being selected by a Major League team.

So far this season with Mahoning Valley, Floyd has posted a record of 0-1 with a 6.97 ERA with fourteen strikeouts in 10 1/3 innings of work.

He has allowed eight earned runs on 13 hits, with opposing batters hitting .302 off the left-hander.

In his final season at YSU, Floyd was named First-Team All-Horizon League and Horizon League Pitcher of the Year. He finished the campaign with a 9-4 record, a 2.58 ERA and 108 strikeouts over 101.1 innings in 15 starts.

Floyd set a new single-season school record with 101.1 innings pitched, and his 108 strikeouts are the second-most in a season in school history.

Floyd led the Horizon League in wins, starts, ERA, strikeouts, innings pitched and opponent batting average.

The Major League Baseball Draft begins on July 11th.