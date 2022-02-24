INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WKBN) – IUPUI completed the regular-season sweep of Youngstown State with a 68-45 win in Horizon League women’s basketball action on Thursday night.

The loss snapped a five-game win streak for the Penguins.

Paige Shy led YSU with 11 points, while Malia Magestro added 8. Jen Wendler chipped in with 7.

Macee Williams led the Jaguars with a game-high 18 points, while Morgan Allen added 12 in the win.

YSU drops to 23-4 overall on the season and 17-3 in Horizon League action.

The Penguins will conclude the regular season on Saturday on the road UIC.

IUPUI improves to 20-6 overall and 17-4 in league action.