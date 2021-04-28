YSU Women’s Golf to compete in NCAA Columbus Regional

The YSU Women's Golf Team was one of 18 schools selected to participate in the NCAA Regional hosted by Ohio State.

YOUNGTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Horizon League Champion Youngstown State Women’s Golf Team was one of 18 schools selected to participate in the NCAA Regional. The event was hosted by Ohio State at The Ohio State University Golf Club – Scarlet Course in Columbus on May 10-12.

It is the Penguins’ second trip to the NCAA Regional in program history, with the first coming in 2015.

A total of 72 teams will be competing at four regional sites across the country, with each playing 54 holes.

The Penguins will compete against Duke, Arizona State, Virginia, Kent State, Georgia, Vanderbilt, Michigan, Clemson, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Illinois, New Mexico, Nebraska, Washington, Coastal Carolina, Campbell and Evansville in the regional.

Pairings and tee times for the teams will be announced by Monday, May 3.