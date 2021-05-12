YSU Women’s Golf Team concludes run at NCAA Regionals

The Youngstown State Women's Golf Team finished in 17th place in the NCAA Columbus Regional

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State Women’s Golf Team finished in 17th place in the NCAA Columbus Regional which concluded on Wednesday at The Ohio State University Golf Club’s Scarlet Course.

Overall, the Penguins tallied a 959, including a 319 in Wednesday’s final round. YSU finished three strokes ahead of Evansville, which finished in last place.

Senior Katlyn Shutt finished her historic career at YSU tied for 45th place, which is the highest finish for a Penguin at the NCAA Regionals in program history.

Georgia finished 15 strokes ahead of Duke in first place. Arizona State tied for second place with Duke while Kentucky finished fourth. Michigan and Kent State tied for fifth place.