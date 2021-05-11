YSU Women’s Golf completes second round action at NCAA Regionals

The YSU Women's Golf team sits in 17th place out of 18 teams following round two action of the NCAA Regionals.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State Women’s Golf team sits in 17th place out of 18 teams following round two action in the NCAA Regionals at the Scarlet Course at Ohio State University.

The Penguins own a two-round team total of 640 after posting a 322 in the first round on Monday.

YSU is currently 18 strokes ahead of last-place Evansville, and 20 strokes behind Nebraska and New Mexico, who are tied for 15th place.

Georgia fired a second-round team score of 288 on Tuesday to move up three spots on the leaderboard and take a seven-stroke lead into Wednesday’s final round. The Bulldogs hold a two-round total of 577 while Michigan is in second place with a 584. Duke sits in third with a 585 while Kent State (589), Arizona State (592) and Kentucky (593) round out the top six.

Senior Katlyn Shutt shot a six-over-par 78 on Tuesday, and is tied for 40th with a two-round total of 152.

YSU will tee-off for final round action on Wednesday at 10:50 a.m.