YSU Women’s golf claims Horizon League crown

WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana (WKBN) – The Youngstown State women’s golf team won its first Horizon League Championship since 2015 on Tuesday at Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex.

The Penguins shot a final-round 295 for a 15-stroke win over IUPUI.

Senior Katlyn Shutt earned medalist honors with a school and league record three-round score of 208 to lead the Penguins.

Regional play for the 2021 Division I Women’s Golf Championships will be held May 10-12.

Teams and individuals participating in the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championships will be announced on Wednesday.