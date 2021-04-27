YSU Women’s golf claims Horizon League crown

Sports

The Penguins shot a final-round 295 for a 15-stroke win over IUPUI

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Youngstown State University, YSU golf, generic

Adobe Stock

WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana (WKBN) – The Youngstown State women’s golf team won its first Horizon League Championship since 2015 on Tuesday at Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex.

The Penguins shot a final-round 295 for a 15-stroke win over IUPUI.

Senior Katlyn Shutt earned medalist honors with a school and league record three-round score of 208 to lead the Penguins.

Regional play for the 2021 Division I Women’s Golf Championships will be held May 10-12.

Teams and individuals participating in the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championships will be announced on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Play to win local prizes!

Trending on WKBN.com