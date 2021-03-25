YSU Women’s basketball team welcomes three Division I transfers to program

Paige Shy, Megan Callahan, and Lindsey Mack are set to join the Penguins

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU Women’s basketball has three Division I transfers joining the program this summer.

Paige Shy is a 5’10” sophomore forward from Marshall University. Shy played in 16 games this past season and averaged 4 points and 3 rebounds per contest for the Thundering Herd.

Megan Callahan is a 5’8″ junior guard from Robert Morris. Callahan played in 17 games this past season, shot 35% from behind the arc, and averaged just over 6 points per game.

Lindsey Mack is a 5’10” guard from Fairleigh Dickinson. Mack played in 21 games this past season, averaged over 8 points per game, and has made 121 career three pointers for the Knights.

Today’s announcement comes after four members of the YSU Women’s basketball entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month.

Seniors McKenah Peters and Mary Dunn both entered the portal as graduate transfers with one year of eligibility remaining.

Horizon League Freshman of the Year Nneka Obiazor, and sophomore Taylor Petit also announced they are leaving the program.