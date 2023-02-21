INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WKBN) – IUPUI held off Youngstown State 87-80 in Horizon League women’s basketball action on Tuesday night.

The Penguins have now lost three straight games, dropping to 18-10 overall on the season and 12-7 in Horizon League action.

Dena Jarrells led YSU with a team-high 25 points. Lilly Ritz added 20 points in the setback.

The Jaguars placed five players in double-figures and were led by Jazmyn Turner who finished with 21 points. Destiny Perkins and Natalie Anderson added 18 points apiece, while Logan Lewis tallied 13. Ali Berg chipped in with 10 points in the win.

The Penguins will conclude the regular season on Saturday on the road at Robert Morris at 3 p.m.

IUPUI improves to 16-12 overall on the campaign and 12-7 in conference play. The Jaguars will wrap up the regular season on Thursday at home against Robert Morris at 5:30 p.m.