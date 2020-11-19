YSU women’s basketball pauses team activities due to positive COVID-19 test

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State women’s basketball team has paused all team activities due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program’s bubble. That bubble includes student-athletes, coaches, managers and support staff.

YSU’s season opener that was scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 25 has been canceled.

“We will continue to monitor our student-athletes, coaches and staff as their health remains our top priority,” YSU Executive Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Ron Strollo said. “It is certainly discouraging for our team to get this close to the start of the season and have it delayed, especially with how diligent we feel we have been in following COVID-19 protocols. Many schools are experiencing similar scenarios, and we all have to do our best to stay healthy during what will undoubtedly be a fluid season.”