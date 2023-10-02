YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – YSU women’s basketball head coach John Barnes is taking a leave of absence from the team, according to a press release issued from the university Monday.

Associate head coach John Nicolais will serve as acting head coach until Barnes returns. Nicolais is entering his 11th season with the Penguins, arriving with John Barnes in 2013-14.

Barnes is taking the leave to focus on personal family matters.

“We support Coach Barnes’ decision, and we will continue to focus on our student-athletes as our top priority,” said YSU Executive Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Ron Strollo in a press release. “We have a great support system in place, and we feel strongly that Coach Nicolais and our six seniors can lead our program both on and off the court.”