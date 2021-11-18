YSU women’s basketball win third straight game to start season

OAKLAND, Michigan (WKBN) – The Youngstown State Women’s Basketball team held off Oakland 79-68 in the Horizon League opener for both teams on Thursday night.

Lilly Ritz led the Penguins with 24 points, while Paige Shy added 18 points in the victory.

Chelsea Olson also reached double-figures with 12, while Megan Callahan tallied 11.

Oakland was led by Kahlaijah Dean who scored a team-high 18 points.

YSU improves to 3-0 on the young season.

The Penguins return to action on Saturday on the road at Detroit. Tipoff is slated for 2 p.m.

Oakland drops to 1-2 on the campaign.