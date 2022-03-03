YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – No. 7 seed Oakland eliminated No. 2 Youngstown State 63-52 Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the Horizon League Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Lilly Ritz led the Penguins with 22 points, while Chelsea Olson added 18 in the setback.

Oakland was led by Kahlaijah Dean who finished with 18 points. Breanne Beatty added 14, while Brianna Breedy added 10 in the win for the Golden Grizzlies.

YSU drops to 24-6 on the season.

Oakland improves to 15-14. The Golden Grizzlies advance to the Horizon League Semifinals on Monday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.