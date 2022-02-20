YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State women’s basketball team defeated Wright State 77-55 on Senior Day on Sunday at the Beeghly Center.

The Penguins never trailed throughout the game.

Lilly Ritz paced the Penguins with a game-high 20 points and 15 rebounds. Lexi Wagner finished with 11.

Senior Chelsea Olson was honored prior to the game. She finished with 8 points and nine rebounds.

YSU improves to 23-4 overall and Horizon League-leading 17-3 in conference play. Wright State falls to 3-21 and 2-17 in conference play.