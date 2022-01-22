YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State women’s basketball team defeated Robert Morris 61-44 Saturday afternoon to complete the three-game regular season sweep of the Colonials.

Watch the above video for highlights from the game.

Lilly Ritz lead all players with 17 points and a season-best 18 rebounds. Malia Magestro finished with 14.

Esther Castedo lead Robert Morris with 15 points.

The victory marked YSU head coach John Barnes’ 300th career win. Barnes has won 156 games for Michigan Tech and 144 for the Penguins.

YSU improves to 17-2 on the season and 11-1 in conference play. Robert Morris drops to 7-10 overall and 5-7 in Horizon League play.