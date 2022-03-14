YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU Women’s basketball team will host Kent State in the opening round of the WNIT

The Penguins and Flashes will tipoff Wednesday at the Beeghly Center. The time is yet to be determined.

Youngstown State finished the regular season with a (24-6) overall record and was named co-champions of the Horizon League.

Their 18 conference wins this season were the most in program history and earned the Penguins an automatic berth in the WNIT.

Kent State finished (18-11) this season, and (10-10) in the Mid-American Conference.

This will be YSU’s fourth appearance in the WNIT over the last 10 years. Their last win in the tournament came against Indiana State back in 2013.