KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WKBN) – Youngstown State fell to Western Michigan 62-54 in non-conference women’s college basketball action on Tuesday night.

Lilly Ritz led the Penguins with 17 points, while Dena Jarrells added 12. Malia Magestro chipped in with 9 points.

WMU’s Taylor Williams led all scorers with 18 points, while Lauren Ross added 17. Maddie Watter also reached double-figures with 11.

YSU has now dropped three straight games. The Penguins are 1-3 on the season.

Western Michigan picked up its first win of the season, improving to 1-3. The Broncos return to action on Wednesday, Nov. 30 on the road at Colorado.