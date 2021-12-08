BUFFALO, New York (WKBN) – Youngstown State hung on to beat Canisius 69-66 Wednesday night in non-conference women’s college basketball action.

The Penguins improve to 8-0 on the season, marking their third start to a campaign and their second perfect record under John Barnes.

Canisius drops to 2-6 on the campaign.

Chelsea Olson led YSU with 28 points while Jen Wendler added 10. Malia Magestro chipped in with 9 in the win.

Erika Joseph led the Golden Griffins with 16 points while Dani Haskell tallied 14.

YSU returns to action Sunday afternoon on the road against Penn State in the final non-conference game of the season. Tipoff is slated for 2 p.m. from the Byce Jordan Center.