MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WKBN) – After heading into the fourth quarter with a 2-point lead, Youngstown State pulled away from Milwaukee late for a 61-51 win.

The Penguins lead by six at halftime before the Panthers cut it to a 39-37 headed to the fourth quarter, but Lilly Ritz and Megan Callahan would combine for 14 points in the last frame to lead Youngstown State to the 10-point win.

Ritz finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds for her 11th double-double of the season. That number (11) is tied for top six in the entire country and leads the Horizon League.

Callahan knocked down three triples and ended up with 15 points, while Malia Magestro would add 13 points going 8-8 from the free throw line.

Dena Jarrells would also finish with double figures, scoring 10 points and dishing out a team-high four assists in the win.

YSU improves to 14-5 and 8-2 in conference, which once again ties them atop the Horizon League with Green Bay (lost to YSU on Friday) and Cleveland State (lost Sunday to Northern Kentucky).

The Penguins return home after a two-game road trip on Thursday, January 26 to host Wright State at the Beeghly Center.