YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State Women’s Basketball team rolled past NAIA-opponent Mount Vernon Nazarene, 79-42 on Wednesday morning at Beeghly Center.

With the victory, the Penguins have now won seven straight games.

Megan Callahan scored a game-high 19 points, while Lilly Ritz added 15 in the win.

Rylee Pireu led Mount Vernon Nazarene with eight points.

YSU improves to 8-3 on the season. The Penguins will host Cleveland State on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 5:15 p.m. as part of a doubleheader.