DETROIT, Michigan (WKBN) – Youngstown State rolled past Detroit 77-45 Thursday night in women’s Horizon League basketball action.

The Penguins placed four players in double-figures and were led by Emily Saunders, who piled up 18 points. Megan Callahan added 15 points, while Paige Shy and Lilly Ritz finished with 13 points apiece.

Irene Murua led the Titans with a team-high 15 points.

Youngstown State improves to 10-4 overall on the season, and 4-1 in Horizon League action. The Penguins return to action on Saturday on the road at Oakland.

Detroit, which has lost six straight games, drops to 2-11 overall and remains winless in league at 0-4.