YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU women fell to Northern Kentucky 59-58 in the Horizon League women’s basketball quarterfinals on Thursday night at Beeghly Center.

Lindsey Duvall’s layup with 3 seconds left proved to be the game-winner in the end.

YSU had one final chance to win it, but Dena Jarrells was off the mark on a three-pointer, and the Norse held on for the victory.

The Penguins trailed by 12 entering the fourth quarter but rallied to take a 1-point lead with less than 10 seconds left in regulation on a layup by Megan Callahan.

Lilly Ritz led the Penguins with 17 points, while Jarrells finished with 15.

Malia Magestro also reached double figures with 10.

Northern Kentucky was led by Duvall and Ivy Turner who finished with 14 points apiece.

Kailee Davis added 13 in the win.

With the loss, YSU is eliminated from the Horizon League Tournament, dropping to 19-11.

Northern Kentucky improves to 17-13 on the season. The Norse advance to the Horizon League semifinals next week.