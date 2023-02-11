YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — After dropping two straight last week, the Youngstown State women’s basketball team bounced back for their second straight win after a 72-67 win over Detroit Mercy while dawning the Breast Cancer Awareness pink alternate jerseys.

YSU head coach John Barnes said after everyone played so well in the win over Oakland, they were worried about a potential letdown game against Detroit Mercy but was proud of the fight his team showed down the stretch to close out the Titans.

YSU built up a 10-point lead with seven minutes left in the game but still had to fend off a Titans run that cut the Penguin lead to two 26 seconds to play.

Lilly Ritz led the way for YSU with a huge day, dropping 26 points and 12 rebounds while adding three steals and three assists.

Megan Callahan also scored 16 points for the Penguins and Paige Shy added 12 points, eight rebounds and four steals.

Callahan emphasized the importance of the two bounce-back wins after dropping two games last week, especially with the final stretch of the season here.

With the win, Youngstown State improves to 18-7 on the season and 12-4 in Horizon League play.