YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State held off Wofford 81-72 in the regular season opener for both teams on Monday night at Beeghly Center.

The Penguins led by as many as 15 points in the game, but the Terriers trimmed that deficit to 73-72 with 1:52 left in the fourth quarter.

However, YSU pulled away late to seal up the first win of the new season.

Lilly Ritz led the Penguins with 27 points, while Paige Shy added 16. Malia Magestro tallied 12.

Wofford was led by Rachael Rose and Jackie Carman who tied for team-high honors with 19 points. Lilly Hatton finished with 10 in the loss for the Terriers.

YSU is now 1-0 and returns to action on Tuesday, Nov. 15 on the road at Penn State at 7 p.m.

Wofford is 0-1 and returns to the floor on Thursday on the road at Clemson.