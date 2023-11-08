YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State Women’s Basketball Team topped Xavier 55-41 in the regular season opener for both teams on Wednesday evening at Beeghly Center.

Emily Saunders led the Penguins with a game-high 20 points, while Malia Magestro also reached double-figures with 14.

Xavier placed just one player in double-figures, with Nila Blackford tallying a team-high 13 points in the setback.

With the win, YSU is 1-0 to start the campaign. The Penguins return to non-conference action on Saturday at home against Slippery Rock at 6:30 p.m. at Beeghly Center.

Xavier, which drops to 0-1, will host James Madison on Saturday at 7 p.m.