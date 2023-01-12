YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State topped Robert Morris 65-48 in Horizon League women’s basketball action Thursday night.

YSU’s Lilly Ritz led all scorers with 19 points on the night. Paige Shy added 15 while Megan Callahan finished with 14 points in the win.

Phoenix Gedeon led Robert Morris with 17 points while Mackenzie Amalia added 12. Western Reserve graduate Danielle Vuletich chipped in with 8 points off the bench for the Colonials.

With the win, YSU improves to 12-4 overall on the season and 7-1 in Horizon League action. The Penguins return to action on Monday against IUPUI at 7 p.m.

Robert Morris drops to 7-9 overall and 1-6 in Horizon League play. The Colonials host IUPUI on Saturday at 1 p.m.