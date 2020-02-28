YSU Women go cold in the second half; Penguins fall to Milwaukee

Closings and delays
Youngstown State fell to Milwaukee 59-54 Thursday night in Horizon League Women's basketball action.

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin, (WKBN) – Youngstown State fell to Milwaukee 59-54 Thursday night in Horizon League Women’s basketball action.

The Penguins saw a twelve point lead evaporate in the second half. They were outscored 15-6 in the fourth quarter.

Chelsea Olson led YSU with a team-high 17 points. Maddie Schires added 8 points in the loss.

Lizzie Odegard tallied a game-high 19 points for the Panthers.

With the win, Milwaukee improves to 13-15 overall and 10-7 in Horizon League action.

YSU dropped to 13-15 on the campaign, and 6-11 against Horizon League foes. The Penguins conclude the regular season Saturday on the road at Green Bay.

