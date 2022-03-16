YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU Women’s basketball team saw their season come to an end with a 68-59 loss to Kent State in the opening round of the WNIT Wednesday night.

Watch the video above for extended highlights from tonight’s game.

Kennedy Catholic grad Malia Magestro had a game high 16 points for the Penguins. Senior Lilly Ritz had 14 points, and fellow senior Chelsea Olson added 11.

Kent State was led by Lindsey Thall, who finished with 15 points. Katie Shumate chipped in 13, and Jenna Batsch added 11 for the Golden Flashes.

The Penguins finish the season (24-7) overall.

Kent State will advance to play the winner of Toledo / Houston Baptist in Round 2