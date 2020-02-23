YSU women fall to hot-shooting Oakland in home finale

The Penguins could not overcome a double-digit deficit as the Golden Grizzlies shot over 55 percent from the floor Sunday.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State had three players reach double figures but could not overcome a hot-shooting Oakland squad and dropped its home finale, 86-73, on Sunday afternoon at Beeghly Center.

The Penguins fall to 13-14 overall and 6-10 in Horizon League play while the Golden Grizzlies improve to 11-16 overall and 6-10 in the league.

Chelsea Olson led the Penguins with 18 points and eight rebounds, while McKenah Peters had 14 points and Ny’Dajah Jackson added 11 points.

Oakland’s Chloe Guingrich scored a game-high 23 points on 10-of-13 shooting and posted a double-double with 10 rebounds. Four other Golden Grizzlies reached double figures, including Alona Blackwell and Kahlaijah Dean with 13 points each, Breanne Beatty with 11 and Brianna Breedy with 10. All seven Golden Grizzlies players who played more than eight minutes had at least seven points.

The Golden Grizzlies shot 57.9 percent in the fourth period, and the only quarter they shot below that was the second. Oakland also converted 17 YSU turnovers into 21 points, and the Golden Grizzlies outscored the Penguins 16-5 in transition.

The Penguins close out the regular season with a pair of games in Wisconsin next week beginning with a match at Milwaukee on Thursday at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Courtesy: YSU Sports Information