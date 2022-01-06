YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State University Women’s basketball team earned a conference win on Thursday without even playing a game.

Thursday, the Horizon League announced that the Penguins will earn a forfeit win over Wright State for Friday’s canceled game. The Raiders were unable to play due to positive COVID-19 cases within their program.

The same cannot be said for Sunday’s cancellation with Northern Kentucky. The Norse were also dealing with COVID-19 issues, but that game has been ruled a “no contest” by the league.

Both cancellations have prompted a change to the upcoming schedule for Youngstown State. The Penguins will instead host Robert Morris this Saturday at 1 p.m.

The YSU Women are currently sitting in first place in the Horizon League standings. With the forfeit win, the Penguins improve to (13-1) overall, and (7-0) in the conference.