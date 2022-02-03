GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (WKBN) – Green Bay edged Youngstown State 70-69 in double overtime Thursday night in Horizon League women’s basketball action.

Sydney Levy hit a pair of free throws to give the Phoenix a one-point lead.

The Penguins had a chance to win the game in the final seconds of double OT, but Paige Shy’s three-point attempt was off the mark.

Lilly Ritz led all scorers with 19 points while Lindsey Mack added 12. Chelsea Olson tallied 11 points in the setback.

Hailey Oskey led Green Bay with 14 points while Cassie Schiltz added 13. Sydney Levy tallied 12 in the win.

YSU drops to 18-4 overall and 12-3 in Horizon League play. The Penguins return to action on Saturday at Milwaukee.

Green Bay improves to 11-5 overall and 7-3 in Horizon League play.