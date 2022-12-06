YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Coming off a a double-double in three of her last four games, senior forward Lilly Ritz went a perfect eight for eight from the field in a 102-39 win over West Virginia Tech.

After scoring the first 10 points of the game for the Penguins, 16 of Ritz’s 20 points would come in the first quarter alone. Ritz also went four for four from the free-throw line.

Former Kennedy Catholic standout Malia Magestro would add 9 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while Shay-Lee Kirby added 13 points off the bench on a team-high three 3-pointers.

Others in double figures were Jen Wendler (10 points) and Emily Sanders, who pitched in a career-high 10 points off the bench.

All 13 Penguins who suited up and played Tuesday night scored, with four different players in double figures.

The YSU defense would hold the Golden Bears to single digits scoring in three of the four quarters in the blowout win.

Youngstown State improves to 5-3 on the season and will take on Canisius this Saturday at the Beeghly Center at 1 pm.