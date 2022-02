FORT WAYNE, Indiana (WKBN) – The Youngstown State women’s basketball team closed out a four-game road trip with a 69-55 win over Purdue Fort Wayne Sunday afternoon.

Megan Callahan led the Penguins with 19 points, while Lilly Ritz finished with 18.

Skylare Starks paced the Mastodons with 15 points.

With the victory, YSU improves to 20-4 on the season and 14-3 in Horizon League play. Purdue Fort Wayne drops to 6-17 and 4-11 in conference play.