YSU Women close out 2019 with fourth straight win

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State topped UIC 77-65 in Horizon League Women’s Basketball action Monday night at Beeghly Center.



Taylor Petit led the Penguins with 19 points. Chelsea Olson and Ny’Dajah Jackson added 14 points apiece in the win.

UIC’s Tylah Lampley led all scorers with 22 points in the setback.

The Penguins have now won four straight games, improving to 9-4 overall and 2-0 in Horizon League action.



UIC drops to 1-12 overall and 0-2 in Horizon League action.

YSU returns to conference play on Thursday night at 7 p.m. on the road at Northern Kentucky.