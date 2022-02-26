CHICAGO, Illinois, (WKBN) – The Youngstown State Women’s Basetball team clinched a share of its’ first Horizon League regular-season championship in school history with a 61-54 win over UIC on Saturday.

The Penguins will be the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Horizon Lerague Tournament.

Lilly RItz led the Penguins with 23 points, while Malia Magestro added 18 in the win. Paige Shy also reached double-figures with 10.

UIC was led by Jaida McCloud who tallied 21 points. Kristian Young finished with 11.

Youngstown State enters the tournament with a record of 23-5 overall and 18-4 in Horizon League play. The Penguins will host a postseason game on Thursday, March 3 at 7 p.m.

UIC drops to 2-24 overall and 1-20 in conference play.