MOON TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – After suffering its first Horizon League loss of the season Sunday, the Youngstown State women’s basketball team bounced back Thursday with a 59-57 win over Robert Morris.

Senior Megan Callahan, a transfer from Robert Morris, helped the Penguins knock off her former team by drilling a three-pointer with 0.9 seconds left in the game.

Lily Ritz paced the Penguins with 16 points. Callahan finished with 13.

Ashya Klopfenstein, Esther Castedo, Simone Morris and Natalie Villaflor all finished with 12 points for the Colonials.

YSU improves to 16-2 overall and 10-1 in conference play. Robert Morris falls to 6-10 overall and 4-7 in Horizon League play.

The Penguins and Colonials face off once again on Saturday at Beeghly Center. Tip-off is slated for 1 p.m.