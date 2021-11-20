YSU wins season finale; first road victory since 2017

CARBONDALE, Illinois (WKBN) – Youngstown State topped No. 15 Southern Illinois 35-18 in the Penguins’ final game of the season on Saturday afternoon at Saluki Stadium in Carbondale, Illinois.

The victory marks the first road win for YSU since 2017.

Penguins’ Quarterback Demeatric Crenshaw completed 11-15 passes for 91 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the win.

Bryce Oliver caught a pair of touchdown passes for YSU.

Jaleel McLaughlin rushed for 188 yards and three touchdowns for the Penguins.

YSU ends the season with a record of 3-7, and 2-6 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference

Southern Illinois ends the regular season with a mark of 7-4, and 5-3 in conference play.