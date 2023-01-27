YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — In front of a packed Beeghly Center and a nationally televised audience on ESPN2, Youngstown State came through with a 77-73 win over Oakland for another statement Horizon League win.

View highlights from the YSU win above.

Dwayne Cohill led the Penguins with a game-high 25 points on 10-14 shooting (5-8 from three) while also adding six assists and five rebounds.

Three other players finished in double figures for YSU: Brandon Rush added 12 points, Adrian Nelson 11 and Malek Green with 10.

Nelson hauled in a team-high nine rebounds to finish one board shy of a double-double.

Youngstown State improves to 16-6 on the season and 8-3 in Horizon League play.

The Penguins will next host Detroit Mercy on Sunday at 2:00 p.m.