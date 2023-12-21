YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The red-hot Youngstown State men’s basketball team extended its win streak to seven games with a 75-65 win over Navy on Thursday afternoon.

It’s the third time in program history the team has started 10-3 in the Division I era.

YSU maintained a 10-point lead much of the first half before the Midshipmen cut the deficit to four at halftime. But the Penguins came out firing in the second half to build up a 16-point second-half lead to control the rest of the game.

YSU senior Brandon Rush led all scorers in the game with 23 points, eight rebounds and four three-pointers.

Three total Penguins finished with double figures with DJ Burns posting 19 points and a team-high 13 rebounds and Ziggy Reid scoring 14.

YSU guard Bryson Langdon recorded a game-high 8 of the team’s 18 assists to just nine turnovers.

Youngstown State improves to 10-3 on the season and will next host Oakland in to start Horizon League play on Dec. 31.