YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland State answered a second-quarter run by Youngstown State with a strong second half to beat the Penguins 77-68.

Youngstown State had four score in double figures, led by Megan Callahan with 14 points on four three-pointers, along with Lily Ritz (12 points), Paige Shy (11) and Dena Jarrells (12).

The Penguins led at the break thanks to a 20-8 second quarter, but the Vikings outscored YSU by 13 points in the second half.

Deja Williams scored a game-high 15 points for Cleveland off the bench, while three other Vikings scored in double figures.

Cleveland State improves to 12-1 and 3-0 in the Horizon.

Youngstown State drops to 8-4 on the season and 2-1 in conference play.

The Penguins play next on New Year’s Eve at home with a noon tipoff.