YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State women’s basketball team finished off 2022 on a high note, beating Purdue Fort Wayne 60-44.
Senior Lily Ritz registered her sixth double-double of the season while scoring a game-high 20 points, grabbing 14 rebounds and even adding four blocks, three assists and two steals.
Magestro, a Former Kennedy Catholic standout, scored 16 points on a game-high four 3-pointers.
Paige Shy scored 9 points with three 3-pointers while Dena Jarrells added seven assists and five rebounds in the win.
YSU’s defense was key in the game, holding the Mastodons to 28.6 % shooting and guard Megan Callahan swiped four of the team’s eight steals on the day.
Purdue Fort Wayne drops to 5-9 with the 16-point loss.
The Penguins improve to 9-4 on the season which includes a 7-1 home mark and 3-1 in Horizon League play.