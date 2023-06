COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State University football program has announced the kick-off time for the week two game against Youngstown State University on Sept. 9.

The game will kick off at noon and will be televised exclusively on the Big Ten Network.

YSU is 0-2 all-time against Ohio State, with the last meeting taking place in 2008. The Buckeyes won that matchup 43-0.

The Penguins and Buckeyes also faced off back in 2007, with OSU coming away with a 38-6 victory.