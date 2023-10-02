YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University girls volleyball Senior, Josi Borum, set Division 1 records this season.

Borum is the only active D-1 player with 1000 career assists, digs and kills. Borum is excited about the records but she said she’s just worried about being a good teammate.

“It really is just the people and having fun with people, I like to call it my family away from my family,” said Borum. “It means a lot. I’m just a loss for words. I really don’t know how to describe it.”

Borum said she could not have gotten any of the records without her teammates.

“Being able to share accomplished moments with them and wins with them, but also like the hardships with them,” said Borum.

YSU girls volleyball coach Aline Scott said Borum is the team’s glue.

“She’s the heart and soul of the operation, really, but off the floor, she’s our captain,” said Scott. “She’s the one that sets the tone. She’s the one that creates the standards for the rest of the group.”

Borum’s standard is excelling and she said she gets it by having a volleyball pedigree.

“It was kind of just a family affair thing,” said Borum. “It was definitely the dream because I’m from a family full of volleyball players.”

Borum said the records are great to achieve, but those whom you share them with are even better.

“The people, it’s always the people, my teammates are the best,” said Borum. “We’re really close and the coaches are awesome. Getting really excited after and just being able to share that with everybody on the court.”

YSU girls volleyball play next, this Friday, Oct. 6 at Purdue Fort Wayne.