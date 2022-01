YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State women’s basketball team edged Robert Morris 59-53 Saturday at the Beeghly Center.

Watch the above video for highlights and postgame reactions from the Penguins.

Lilly Ritz paced the Penguins with a game-high 17 points. Chelsea Olson finished with 15 points and nine assists.

Ashya Klopfenstein recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Colonials.

With victory, the Penguins improve to 14-1 on the season and 8-0 in Horizon League play.