YSU tailback and Farrell native entering NCAA transfer portal

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Farrell grad and Youngstown State junior Braxton Chapman is leaving the Penguin’s football program, and entering the NCAA transfer portal.
Chapman made the announcement on social media Friday:
During his time at Youngstown State, Chapman played in 22 games and was second on the team in rushing last season. He finished with 84 carries for 404 yards and 5 touchdowns in 2019.
Chapman was a First Team All-State selection in high school, and the Region 1 Player of the Year. He graduated from Farrell as the program’s all-time leading rusher with over 3,000 yards, and was named a member of the WKBN Big 22 Class of 2016.
Chapman says he will have two years of college eligibility remaining and, “I look forward to finding a new home to continue my academic and athletic career.”