YSU tailback and Farrell native entering NCAA transfer portal

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Farrell grad and Youngstown State junior Braxton Chapman is leaving the Penguin’s football program, and entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Chapman made the announcement on social media Friday:

Link to my tape is in bio pic.twitter.com/ehueggcrQM — Braxton Chapman (@B_chapman99) February 5, 2021

During his time at Youngstown State, Chapman played in 22 games and was second on the team in rushing last season. He finished with 84 carries for 404 yards and 5 touchdowns in 2019.

Chapman was a First Team All-State selection in high school, and the Region 1 Player of the Year. He graduated from Farrell as the program’s all-time leading rusher with over 3,000 yards, and was named a member of the WKBN Big 22 Class of 2016.

Chapman says he will have two years of college eligibility remaining and, “I look forward to finding a new home to continue my academic and athletic career.”